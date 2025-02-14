Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NTR opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

