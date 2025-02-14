Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 480.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $10,596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

CLS stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

