Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

