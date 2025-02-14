Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,883,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $38,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,791,000 after acquiring an additional 549,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.34 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

