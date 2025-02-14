LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at CJS Securities

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.
LCII has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.
LCI Industries Stock Up 0.5 %
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 98.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
