Legacy CG LLC Buys 84 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $278.55. The company has a market capitalization of $777.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

