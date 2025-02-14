Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $276.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

