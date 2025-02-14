Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

