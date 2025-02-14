Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,142 shares of company stock worth $4,958,860 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RIVN opened at $13.30 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

