Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 466,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after buying an additional 320,383 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $88.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

