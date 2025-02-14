Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,447 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $100,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,387.50. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,138,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,368,125. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

