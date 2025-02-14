Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $52.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,348 shares of company stock worth $5,036,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

