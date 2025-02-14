Morgan Stanley Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $32.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Confluent Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 53,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,800,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $378,677.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock worth $47,198,798. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Confluent by 22,112.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

