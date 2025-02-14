Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GFS stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 77.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

