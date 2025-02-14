Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $187.23 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

