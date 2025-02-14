Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.92. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,157,968. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,647 shares of company stock worth $33,186,271 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 332,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,400,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

