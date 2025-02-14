NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,648 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $591,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.29 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

