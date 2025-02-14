Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Paylocity by 149.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $47,742.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,605.86. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,434 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,985. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $217.56 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 14.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

