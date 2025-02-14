Piper Sandler Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $265.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $220.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.44. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,050,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 678.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,715,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,315,000 after buying an additional 1,494,872 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,500,000 after buying an additional 828,009 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,527,000 after buying an additional 639,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $581,960,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

