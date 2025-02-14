Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $60,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 101.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $340.32 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

