PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

