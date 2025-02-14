Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,534,000 after acquiring an additional 118,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 540,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

NYSE:PFG opened at $86.95 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

