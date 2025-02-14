ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,465,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IQQQ opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4504 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.