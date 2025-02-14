ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

