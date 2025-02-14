Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,223.52. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %
PFS stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.
Provident Financial Services Profile
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
