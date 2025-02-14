Q4 Earnings Estimate for CMCO Issued By DA Davidson

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CMCO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.22. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

