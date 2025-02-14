Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $278.51 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

