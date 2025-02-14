Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.
Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Shares of SMCI opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.
Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
About Representative Johnson
Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
