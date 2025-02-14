Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,530.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 612,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 596,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 416,945.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,753,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,505 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

