Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,367,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Creative Planning raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 694.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $195,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

