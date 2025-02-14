Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.