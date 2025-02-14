Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DASH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

DoorDash Price Performance

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

