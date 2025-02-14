Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $278.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

