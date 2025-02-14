State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR opened at $119.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

