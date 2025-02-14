State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 225.0% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 3,748,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 2,595,137 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 58.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after buying an additional 2,023,742 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PR opened at $14.22 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

