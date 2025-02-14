State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $979,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after buying an additional 467,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,412,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,224,000 after purchasing an additional 359,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,185,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,337,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of KNX opened at $54.51 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KNX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
