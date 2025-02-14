State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $989,000 Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,911,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,595,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 61.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 604,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,197,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

RRC stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

