State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 130 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 431.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

