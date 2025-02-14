State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 170 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in AAON by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,348.42. This represents a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,533 shares of company stock worth $2,388,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

