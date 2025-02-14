State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 170 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in AAON by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAON Stock Performance
Shares of AAON stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,348.42. This represents a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,533 shares of company stock worth $2,388,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.
AAON Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AAON
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.