State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,825 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AES were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AES by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

AES opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

