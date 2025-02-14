State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 405 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ExlService were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $51.41 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,584 shares of company stock worth $1,669,964 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

