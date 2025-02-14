State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,245 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medpace were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,885,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medpace by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,060,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $342.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.88. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

