State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 70 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $193.96 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.49 and a 200 day moving average of $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

