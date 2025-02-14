Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Confluent Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.92. Confluent has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 53,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,800,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $1,746,174.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 7,342.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after buying an additional 2,319,919 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $21,127,000. Finally, MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,007,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

