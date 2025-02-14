Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 506,582 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

