Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 1,759 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

UAL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

