Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 253,985 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Absci were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Absci by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,620,000 after purchasing an additional 147,156 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Absci by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,566,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,843 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Absci by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,337,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 833,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Absci by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 123,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Absci by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABSI stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. Absci Co. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $574.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABSI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

