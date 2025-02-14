Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

