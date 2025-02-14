Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 62.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $17.10 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.66%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

