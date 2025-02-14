Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 809,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 83,538 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 37.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $23.09 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $783.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

