Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 41,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

